Teen arrested for homicide in Tracy after fatal shooting

Police lights generic, file photo. (Photo: iStock, Getty Images)

A 15-year-old has been charged with homicide following a fatal shooting in Tracy on Saturday, according to Tracy police.

At approximately 7 p.m., Tracy police received a report of a 23-year-old female who had been shot and possibly not breathing inside a residence in the 1200 block of Dronero Way.

Officials arrived on scene and pronounced the victim deceased due to a single gunshot wound.

After further investigation, a 15-year-old male was arrested for homicide before being booked into San Joaquin County Juvenile Hall, according to police.

Due to the suspect being a juvenile, no information about his identity will be released.

© 2017 KXTV-TV