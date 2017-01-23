Teen desperately searches for dog after losing mother weeks earlier

Heartbreak follows more heartbreak for one Sacramento teen.

Selena Aguilar lost her mother – a single parent and widow – this past Christmas Eve. A nearby aunt took Aguilar and her dog in to live with her.

Then, Aguilar’s beloved dog, Coco, disappeared on January 16.

Aguilar believes the 10-year-old Pomeranian ran out the front door, possibly trying to return to the home Aguilar shared with her mother.

“That was one of the things I had left of my mother,” Aguilar said in tears, talking about what Coco meant to her.

Aguilar and her relatives have been posting photos of Coco and calling animal shelters, to no avail. They fear someone might have found Coco but have decided not to take her to a nearby shelter.

“We just worry that someone might have kept Coco, because she was a really adorable dog,” Denise Querido, Aguilar’s aunt, told ABC10 News.

The family is asking anybody who might know of Coco’s whereabouts to call (916) 529-3863.

Copyright 2016 KXTV