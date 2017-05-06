Teen killed, 2 adults injured at Foothill Farms house party shooting

police lights (Photo: thinkstock)

A teen was killed and two adults were injured Friday night at a Foothill Farms house party, according to the Sacramento Sheriff's Department.

Deputies responded to the 4400 block of Greenholme Drive just before midnight and found a 17-year-old man with gunshot wounds in his upper body and a 36-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to her lower body. The teen was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 19-year-old man who sheriffs say was also shot at the house party later showed up at a local hospital with wounds in his lower body. The 19 and 36 year olds are expected to survive, sheriffs said.

According to sheriffs, the shooting appeared to happen after an argument earlier in the evening. There is no information on the suspect.

If you have any information regarding this incident, call the Sacramento Sheriff's Department at (916) 874-5115.

© 2017 KXTV-TV