Teen retailer Wet Seal permanently closing all stores

Paper covers the windows at a closed Wet Seal store. (Photo: Getty Images, 2015 Getty Images)

If you remember wearing frosted lip gloss and studded belts as a teenager in the early 2000s, you've likely shopped at a Wet Seal.

And just like your teen years, the retailer will now be just a memory.

In a letter obtained by the Wall Street Journal dated January 20, the company notified employees in their headquarter office in Irvine, Calif. they'd be losing their jobs following the decision to permanently close down shop.

“Unfortunately, the company was unable to obtain the necessary capital or identify a strategic partner, and was recently informed that it will receive no further financing for its operations,” Vice President and General Counsel Michelle Stocker wrote in the letter, according to the Wall Street Journal.

A notice filed to the state by the teen retailer on Jan. 20, listed it's Irvine headquarters and 148 employees under permanent closure.

Wet Seal LLC has 171 store locations in 42 states, including one at Arden Fair Mall in Sacramento and one at the Galleria at Roseville. The company also has locations in Stockton and Modesto.

Wet Seal filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2015 before being sold to Versa Capital Management, a private equity firm.

Wet Seal was founded in 1962 in Newport Beach, Calif. and employs more than 3,000 people including corporate office, field, and store associates, according to its website.

