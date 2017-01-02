Teen shot in Stockton in stable condition

Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

A 15-year-old boy shot over the weekend is in stable condition.

According to the Stockton Police Department, the teenager was in an alley near Crown Avenue and El Monte Street when he heard gunshots and felt pain to his back.

After realizing he had been shot, he noticed a blue four-door Honda drive south through the alley and then east on El Monte.

The victim's mother transported him to an area hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. If you have any information on this incident, call the Stockton Police Department at (209) 937-8377.

