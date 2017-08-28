Televangelist Joel Osteen slammed on Twitter for closing megachurch during Harvey

Joel Osteen participates in 'Joel Osteen Live' featuring Joel and Victoria Osteen on October 3, 2016 in New York City. (Photo: Getty Images, 2016 Getty Images)

Millionaire televangelist, Joel Osteen, is getting bashed on Twitter for not opening his Houston megachurch to the thousands displaced by Hurricane Harvey.

Lakewood Church, which reportedly can hold nearly 17,000 people, announced Sunday morning, the building would be closing its doors due to flooding. The church instead directed residents to other shelters in the area.

However, Twitter users were quick to call the wealthy pastor out, with photos of the church, claiming it wasn't actually flooded.

Houston's @indivisible_usa is acquainted with @JoelOsteen's Lakewood Church. They took these pics about an hour ago w/ commentary. pic.twitter.com/YTWrD9UG1z — Charles Clymer🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) August 28, 2017

@cmclymer Looking pretty passable to me from this side, stay tuned for further exploration pic.twitter.com/dlrYGeLgBj — Allie (@AlleyCat_Allie) August 28, 2017

@cmclymer Worth noting that some of their parking is underground (note flood gates) but they could still drop ppl off at the door easily pic.twitter.com/Mso4GTLuF2 — Allie (@AlleyCat_Allie) August 28, 2017

@cmclymer Last one before I packed it in (too wet/windy): the back is blocked off even though it's bone dry pic.twitter.com/TJ8GQJMTGC — Allie (@AlleyCat_Allie) August 28, 2017

A map of the area surrounding the church shows there is an active flood advisory, but not a warning.

On Saturday, before the church closure was announced, Osteen had tweeted about sending prayers to those affected by Hurricane Harvey, only to have Twitter users respond by asking him what he was going to do to help the flood victims.

Victoria & I are praying for everyone affected by Hurricane Harvey. Please join us as we pray for the safety of our Texas friends & family. — Joel Osteen (@JoelOsteen) August 26, 2017

Going to open your nice church for shelter for flood victims? — Pat Fuller Ω 🇺🇸❄🖖 (@bannerite) August 28, 2017

You and Victoria need to helping by opening your church and providing that money that gets donated to you for those in need .🙄 — Monica.dlsm (@Mbabyyyy) August 28, 2017

He'd rather send prayers than money or resources — Alan Hollingsworth (@go49ers_az) August 28, 2017

@JoelOsteen why aren't you opening ur doors? Houston needs you. Practice what you preach — sylvia flores (@sylflo) August 28, 2017

The church responded Monday, saying on Twitter that the church would be collecting diapers and other baby needs starting Tuesday at noon.

Beginning at 12 Noon tomorrow we are collecting infant and adult diapers, baby formula and baby food. — Lakewood Church (@lakewoodch) August 29, 2017

The church also said they'd be gathering up volunteers to help around shelters and working with Samaritan’s Purse on major relief efforts.

Osteen has not directly commented on whether or not the church will re-open to aid in the Harvey disaster.

