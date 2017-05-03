Tenn. teacher accused of abducting student released from Sacramento jail

Ted Cummins (Photo: Burk, Tonja, Custom)

The 50-year-old former Tennessee teacher who is accused of abducting and traveling across state lines with his 15-year-old student, before they were caught in Northern California, was released from Sacramento County jail Tuesday.

According to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Department's inmate database, Tad Cummins was released from federal custody on May 2. ABC10 has reached out to the sheriff's department for more information on his release.

Cummins has been in the custody of California law enforcement since April 20, facing charges for the abduction of Elizabeth Thomas back in early March. After a 38 day search, authorities captured the pair in Cecilville, California.

Documents filed in federal court revealed Cummins planned to take his former student to Mexico before venturing to other countries, according to WBIR. They also revealed Cummins admitted to switching vehicle license plates twice, disabling his vehicle's GPS system, using aliases, altering his appearance, using only cash and sticking to back roads during his nearly six weeks on the run.

MORE: What Tad Cummins' journey back to Tennessee will look like

A U.S. Marshals Service spokesperson told WBIR last week that after Cummins is released from jail, he will likely be shackled and taken to an airport. "He'll likely then be flown to another (undisclosed) location, then eventually will be transported to Tennessee," spokesperson Daniel T. Shelton said.

This is a developing story -- return to ABC10.com for the latest

© 2017 KXTV-TV