2017 California State Fair wraps up

The 2017 California State Fair ended on Sunday and there were a few special events as the 50th fair at the California Exposition wrapped up.

Several special events happening Sunday included:

Llamas, alpacas, and long horns are filling a barn at Cal Expo and visitors are invited to walk-a-llama.

Visitors can watch dogs leaping into a giant pool of water after their favorite toys. The event is called Splash Dogs.

Gran Jaripeo y Baile is a Mexican rodeo where riders stay on the bull until it stops bucking.

A freestyle motocross show is also happening in the lagoon.

More than 600,000 people attended the fair last year -- While the official numbers aren’t yet available, Cal Expo officials are expecting similar attendance numbers as last year, citing at least six days of triple digit weathers including several weekend days.

© 2017 KXTV-TV