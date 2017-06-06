KXTV
The City of Roseville considering fire department cuts

Anne Di Grazia, KXTV 10:47 AM. PDT June 06, 2017

Roseville City Council will consider cutting firefighter truck staffing during a budget hearing Tuesday evening. 

According to fire union representatives, the cuts will increase response times and diminish public safety.

Representatives also asked city management to review a study by the National Institute of Standards and Technology [NIST] to show the importance of proper truck staffing. 

In the NIST study they found: 

  • Four-person crews complete on scene rescues 5.1 minutes faster than three-person crews. 
  • Four-person crews are able to complete tasks on a structure fire 25 percent faster than a three-person crew. 

Roseville Mayor and City Councilmembers have not yet responded to ABC10 in regards to tonight's vote. 

