The City of Roseville considering fire department cuts

Roseville City Council will consider cutting firefighter truck staffing during a budget hearing Tuesday evening.

According to fire union representatives, the cuts will increase response times and diminish public safety.

Representatives also asked city management to review a study by the National Institute of Standards and Technology [NIST] to show the importance of proper truck staffing.

In the NIST study they found:

Four-person crews complete on scene rescues 5.1 minutes faster than three-person crews.

Four-person crews are able to complete tasks on a structure fire 25 percent faster than a three-person crew.

Roseville Mayor and City Councilmembers have not yet responded to ABC10 in regards to tonight's vote.

