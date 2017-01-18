The days of long lines at the DMV may be coming to an end.

The state is installing 10 new kiosk machines that are supposed to speed up the vehicle registration process. The DMV has been testing the kiosks at the Broadway DMV location in Sacramento for a few years.

New Customers in the Roseville area can renew their vehicle registration in a flash by using a "DMV Now" kiosk.

"I see customers in and out in less than two minutes,” says DMV security Guard Alex Mekhtiyev.

The popular self-service terminal is designed for customers who need their vehicle registration card and license plate tag immediately.

To conduct a transaction, individuals will need their vehicle registration renewal notice that arrived in the mail or their most recent vehicle registration card. The touch screen machine offers instructions in English and Spanish. They also accept cash, credit and debit cards, and checks.

Click here for a list of self-service terminals that are available during regular business hours.

Copyright 2016 KXTV