The hidden railroad ice tunnel at Donner Ski Ranch

So if you haven't heard, the Sierras have a lot of snow right now.

People are digging out everywhere in the mountains, but the ski conditions are superb.

“It’s great, we are building lots of jumps for a movie,” says Skier Kellen Walker.

At the base of Donner Ski Ranch, there is an old railroad tunnel. It's an icicle wonderland. Trains no longer pass through these old tunnels but at the end is an abundance of untouched powder snow.

This is where back country skiers have come to build trails and jumps and do some amazing tricks.

“This is kind of a local secret but it's not that hard to get to,” says Kellen.

You can park your car at the Donner Ski Ranch and walk about a half a mile through the tunnels. It's a little icy and the snow gets very deep in some spots but it's definitely worth the walk. The tunnel is full of natural ice sculptures.

If you're planning on coming up to the snow this weekend, consider checking out these ice tunnels.

