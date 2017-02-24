The only restaraunt in Maxwell saved by residents

Flooding in the Maxwell area. (Photo: ABC10 staff)

Community of Maxwell saves restaurant through support and donations.

Kim Troughton's restaurant, Kim's Country Cafe, was flooded last week like the rest of the town and, days after, people in the community came out to show support.

"A lot of water," said Troughton. "My little creamer cups were floating all over, and we were up to our knees in water and the fire department was with me and we tried to rescue any food we could."

She told ABC10 that someone donated curtains, some helped clean up, and others repainted her restaurant.

"A thousand things are running through your mind and when I was told in two in the morning my cafe was underwater I just responded I lost my business," Troughton said.

However, through all the the loss this community endured, it showed support for the only restaurant here.

"The next day I came here with a group of people and it took us about eight hours to mop the floor to get the mud out and there were people just everywhere," Troughton said.

Many of them gave what they could like Kyle Miller. He donated children's coloring books.

Copyright 2017 KXTV