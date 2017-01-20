The color psychology behind inauguration fashion

President Barack Obama (R) and Michelle Obama (L) pose with President-elect Donald Trump and wife Melania at the White House. (Photo: Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images)

Inauguration day isn't just about politics, it's also all about fashion.

All eyes were on Donald Trump Friday as he took oath as the 45th president of the United States, but it was hard to miss the stylish outfits surrounding his inauguration.

Dressing for a major political event is an event in itself. Outfits worn by powerful leaders and their families are carefully selected and crafted by high-profile designers and stylists. Fashion experts often dig deeper into the meanings behind the colors picked for outfits that will be seen by millions around the globe.

"Public image is important for all politicians, especially for the first lady," said Dr. Dong Shen, professor of Fashion Merchandising and Design at California State University, Sacramento. "Colors and brands are very important."

The first lady is often an American icon but traditionally, their main role is to support their husband's presidency. Their outfits tend to balance or compliment their husband's attire, avoiding to overpower.

Shen explained, for this reason, first ladies are usually seen in softer colors or floral patterns.

Incoming first lady, Melania Trump, opted to wear a sky blue Ralph Lauren ensemble for her husband's inauguration. The outfit consisted of a cashmere cropped jacket and mock turtleneck dress, suede gloves and icy blue, rounded pumps. The new president donned a bright red tie, the same color as his Republican party, completing a patriotic look alongside his wife.

Melania Trump donned a sky blue inauguration outfit. Photo: Getty Images

"Blue is often associated with the sky and the ocean," Shen said of Mrs. Trump's inauguration outfit. "It often symbolizes loyalty and trust."

Mr. Trump's presidential rival, Hillary Clinton, arrived to the inauguration wearing the same label as the first lady in a white pantsuit look. Like Clinton, President Trump's daughter, Ivanka Trump, also chose to wear a white pantsuit. The Oscar de la Renta asymmetrical suit was the same color as her half sister Tiffany's, outfit.

Jared Kushner, holding son Theodore Kushner, walks with wife Ivanka Trump and daughter Arabella Kusner. (Photo: Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images)

President Donald Trump takes the oath of office. (Photo: Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images)

"With white the first thing people think about is purity. It's very innocent, a very clean color." Shen said. "It often symbolizes healing and protection."

Shen said it was appropriate for Trump's daughters to wear white because it's not overpowering and represents purity. For Clinton, it was likely had to do more with healing, according to Shen.

Exiting first lady, Michelle Obama, wore a deep crimson flare dress to the swearing in. Her husband, Barack Obama, wore a blue tie representing the Democratic party.

"When we think about red, we think fire, passion and sensitivity," Shen said of Mrs. Obama's outfit color.

She explained Michelle likely chose a deeper red because of her role today, but the red still carried similar energy to a bright, fiery red.

Each presidential couple wore alternating colors of red and blue with their partner. The men in the colors of their party, their wives in the opposing color. The detail likely wasn't a coincidence but carefully planned.

"We know how divided the whole nation is today," Shen said. "Donald Trump and his people wanted to emphasize unity, everyone is included."

Power dressing is an art and politicians pay big bucks to make sure the right looks and colors are selected for the appropriate occasions.

Male politicians are limited in color schemes, having to stick to traditional colors for suits and ties, normally wearing a white shirt, according to Shen. There are few pieces men in power wear to express meaning, but it usually comes down to tie color, said Shen.

There's a major difference between a how a female politician dresses and how the wife of a politician dresses. Women in politics, such as Hillary Clinton, often don pantsuits or slacks, while first ladies are rarely seen in anything outside a skirt or dress.

"The way they dress is determined by the role they play," Shen said.

Kellyanne Conway, current counselor to the President, created a lot of online buzz today for her interesting choice of a red, white and blue military style coat, red gloves and red hat. Conway described her Gucci ensemble as "Trump revolutionary wear".

Trump advisers Kellyanne Conway (L) and Hope Hicks. (Photo: Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images)

"It has all three colors in our flag." Shen said. "But to me, it looks more like costume than a formal look, not a good interpretation of 'American Revolution'."

So next time you pick out an outfit to an important event, make sure to consider the color.

"When someone picks a color, it has more meaning to it," Shen said. "It can be subconscious."

