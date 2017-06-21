Sacramento and Central Valley breaking heat records dating back to 1945

Sun beam and flare with blue sky (Photo: cirminalatt, Atthapol Saita)

California's sizzling heat this week is breaking records dating back more than 70 years.

The Sacramento and Central Valley are in the middle of a long streak of triple-digit days, which is rare to see at this time of the year.

"The thing that's so different about this heat wave is that it's so long, this early in June," said Hannah Chandler, spokesperson for the National Weather Service (NWS), Sacramento.

The region is currently in its fourth of five days of temperatures reaching above 100 degrees, depending on the location, and the excessive heat is expected to continue throughout Friday.

"There's only been a few examples of this number of consecutive days of heat wave in June," Chandler said, referring to the Sacramento and Central Valley region.

In fact, there are 10 or less instances in June where the area has experienced five or more consecutive days with temperatures reaching above 100 degrees. The NWS has been tracking records for Downtown Sacramento since 1878, Modesto since 1906 and Stockton since 1949.

Here are the daily records broken so far this week in Sacramento, Stockton and Modesto, according to the NWS:

June 17-

Stockton:

new record: 105 degrees / old record: 103 degrees in 1963

June 18-

Downtown Sacramento:

new record: 106 degrees / old record: 105 degrees in 1945

Sacramento Executive Airport:

new record: 106 degrees / old record: 102 degrees in 1988

Stockton:

new record: 108 degrees / old record: 104 degrees in 1981

Modesto:

new record: 105 degrees / old record: 104 degrees in 1957

June 19:

Downtown Sacramento:

new record: 107 degrees / old record: 106 degrees (1988)

Sacramento Executive Airport:

tied with 1988 record: 105 degrees

Stockton:

new record: 109 degrees / old record: 108 degrees in 1981

Modesto:

new record: 109 degrees / old record: 105 degrees in 1981

June 20:

Stockton:

new record: 108 degrees / old record: 107 degrees in 1981

Modesto:

new record: 109 degrees / old record: 106 degrees in 2008

