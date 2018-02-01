KXTV
Close

Thieves use car to break into Loomis gun store

Staff, ABC10 , KXTV 6:42 AM. PST February 01, 2018

A vehicle was used Thursday morning to break into a gun store in Loomis.

According to the Placer County Sheriff's Department, the suspects stole a safe from the Loomis business.

The story is developing. Stay with ABC10 as more information becomes available.

© 2018 KXTV-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories