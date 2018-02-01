A vehicle was used Thursday morning to break into a gun store in Loomis.
According to the Placer County Sheriff's Department, the suspects stole a safe from the Loomis business.
The story is developing. Stay with ABC10 as more information becomes available.
Suspects ram gun store with vehicle and steal safe from Loomis business. PCSO on scene investigating. pic.twitter.com/nSjFtJwj2U— Placer Sheriff (@PlacerSheriff) February 1, 2018
