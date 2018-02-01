According to the Placer County Sheriff's Department, suspects ram gun store with vehicle and steal safe from Loomis business. (Photo: Courtesy: According to the Placer County Sheriff's Department)

A vehicle was used Thursday morning to break into a gun store in Loomis.

According to the Placer County Sheriff's Department, the suspects stole a safe from the Loomis business.

