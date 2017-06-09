Things to know about California's tobacco tax dispute

=Cigarette packs are on display for sale in a shop April 1, 2009 in New York City. (Photo: Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images, 2009 Getty Images)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California lawmakers have reached a deal on most elements of the state budget, but they remain at odds with Gov. Jerry Brown on a few key pieces.

The biggest dispute is over how to spend $1.2 billion in tobacco tax revenue.

The money comes from a $2-per-pack increase in cigarette taxes approved by voters last year. It's earmarked for expanding access to Medi-Cal, the publicly funded health plan for people with low incomes.

Doctors and dentists who helped fund the campaign in favor of the cigarette tax expected to see a boost in the notoriously low payments they get for seeing low-income patients on Medi-Cal and Denti-Cal.

But Brown proposed using the money to cover normal Medi-Cal growth, freeing up general fund dollars for other programs.

