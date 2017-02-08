Third party bill paying system causing issues for City of Modesto, residents

The City of Modesto says an incorrect third party bill paying system is causing a number of issues for both the city and its residents.

The problems stem from the City of Modesto being listed on the website Doxo.com for bill paying. The website, according to city officials, possess no legal authorization or permission to do so. The third party site sends users to the incorrect City of Modesto website, which prevents them from paying on the city’s authorized bill site.

The residents who are using Doxo.com to pay their bill have faced disruptions with water service, among other issues.

The city has requested their information be taken down from the website immediately.

The correct website to pay City of Modesto bills is Modestogov.com.

