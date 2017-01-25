How does this year's flu season in California compare to previous years?

. (Photo: NBC News)

California is experiencing a significantly more severe flu season than last year.

Since the beginning of the flu season, which typically starts in December, the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) has received reports of 14 influenza-associated deaths, including the death of a child in Riverside County.

The count only represents a small fraction of total flu deaths statewide since the CDPH only counts deaths in people under the age of 65 and most victims are over the age of 65.

Also, not all flu deaths are attributed to influenza, according to the CDPH.

ABC10 asked the CDPH what flu death numbers looked like by county but a spokesperson said, since only a fraction of flu-related deaths are reported it'd be "too small to be broken down without compromising patient confidentiality."

Currently, California hospitals are seeing a surge in flu patients. Hospitalizations for pneumonia and influenza at Kaiser Permanente hospitals in Northern California during the week ending January 7 reached 10.2 percent, the highest level recorded in 10 years, according to the CDPH.

The CDPH also said it received reports of 83 influenza outbreaks, mostly in long-term facilities. That's more than twice reported in recent years.

The worst flu season seen in California in the past 10 years was in 2009, according to the CDPH. Outpatient visits for flu-like symptoms reached 7.6 percent. In addition, there were 542 flu-associated deaths and 1,468 flu-related intensive care admissions in persons under the age of 65.

The best way to prevent the flu, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is to get a flu shot every season. It's not too late to get a flu vaccine. The season usually ends around May and peaks in January and March.

The CDC also recommends frequent hand washing and staying away from people who are sick.

Copyright 2016 KXTV