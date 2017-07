Pylon or transmission tower against a stormy sky (Photo: dbsstuart)

Almost 8,000 SMUD customers in Florin are without power after an SUV crashed into a utility pole Monday night, according to CHP and SMUD.

Officials say 44th Street between 38th Street and 39th Street is shut down while SMUD works on the pole.

The driver of the SUV suffered minor injuries.

There is no estimated time when power will be restored.

© 2017 KXTV-TV