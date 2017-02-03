Thousands of parents left heartbroken after nationwide adoption agency closes

Independent Adoption Center closed its doors Tuesday (January 31, 2017) much to the dismay of thousands of parents across the country.

The Independent Adoption Center notified hundreds of families that they were closing their multiple branches nationwide on Tuesday.

The non-profit is headquartered in Northern California. One Sacramento County couple who went through the agency is hoping they'll be able to keep their baby that they've already been raising for months.

For privacy reasons, we'll refer to the mother as "Lindsey."

"We've always wanted to be parents," said Lindsey. "I do have a medical condition that made it difficult for us. When it came down to deciding what we wanted to do, we decided adoption."

It's been almost two-and-a-half years since the process began, and Lindsey said there were never any red flags. Even the week before the announcement, the adoption counselor visited their home.

"She didn't seem any different. It was a regular visit just like we've been doing," said Lindsey. "So when I got the email, 'Holy Moly! How did this even happen?'"

The email announced that the non-profit was filing for chapter 7 bankruptcy after 34 years in business, adding that the adoption industry has changed. Fewer parents are offering up children for adoption, while more and more parents were interested in adoption.

A spokesperson for the agency told ABC10's Frances Wang there were a total of 1886 adoptions in progress between multiple branches in Georgia, Indiana, North Carolina, Texas, New York, Florida, and California.

Lindsey said most families paid between $10,000 to $20,000 for upfront fees, before birth fees, legal fees, etc.

ABC10's sister station WXIA in Atlanta obtained tax records, showing that the executive director was making more than $150,000 in 2013 and 2014. The associate director was making more than $118,000.

Lindsey and her husband are already in the final phases of their adoption, so they're hoping it'll work out. But still that doesn't take away the heartache they're now feeling for thousands of other parents across the country, anxiously waiting to fulfill their dreams of starting a family, now wondering if it'll ever happen.

