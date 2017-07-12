Thousands of tiny red crabs stranding on California island

Tiny red crabs washed up on shore at Newport Beach on June 17, 2015 in California. The Pleuroncodes planipes, known also as pelagic red crabs or tuna crabs and look like tiny lobsters or crawfish, washed ashore again recently along a number of southern California beaches, the latest in a year of odd sightings aong the California coast. AFP PHOTO/FREDERIC J. BROWN (Photo credit should read FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: FREDERIC J. BROWN)

AVALON, Calif. (AP) — Thousands of tiny red crabs are blanketing the shore on Southern California's Catalina Island and creating a spectacle for beachgoers.

Vacationers took photos amid the crustacean invasion this week while youngsters scooped them up by the armful and tried to return them to the sea.

The Orange County Register reported Tuesday (http://bit.ly/2t41Nvj ) that pelagic red crabs are usually found off Baja California, where a swell from a dying hurricane is sweeping them north.

The newspaper says the influx can be a headache for maintenance workers as they try to remove the dying creatures that leave a strong stench when they bake in the sun for too long.

The 1- to 3-inch-long crabs have washed up along Southern California beaches in recent years because of El Nino weather patterns.

___

Information from: The Orange County Register, http://www.ocregister.com

© 2017 KXTV-TV