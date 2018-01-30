Thousands sign online petition to allow pets to qualify for food stamps

Photo Courtesy Care2 Petitions

Over 93,000 people have signed a Care2 Petition to get pets to qualify for SNAP benefits so families can receive nutritional assistance to buy pet food.

According to the petition started by Edward B. Johnson Jr., pets are a great source of emotional support and "being poor is hard enough without being expected to give up your companion."

Johnson feels that people should not be forced to give up a pet that has part of their family for years because they have fallen on hard financial times.

As of Monday, the petition has 93,464 supporters and many comments in agreement with its stance.

