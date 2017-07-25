Three arrested for stealing fire equipment in Mariposa County

From left to right: John Joshon, Holly Patrick, and Trever HolBrook. (Photo: Courtesy: Mariposa County Sheriff's Department)

Three people were arrested for allegedly stealing fire equipment from an evacuated area near the Detwiler Fire.

According to a press release from the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office reported Monday, John Johnson, 40 of Modesto, Trevor Holbrook, 26 of Waterford, Holly Patrick, 38 of Waterford, were charged with theft and receiving stolen property. The three were driving in a recently re-populated area where only residents were permitted when they were stopped by law enforcement.

During the traffic stop, officers saw a generator, first aid kit, power tools, and other items. Narcotics paraphernalia - needles and a methamphetamine pipe - was also found in the vehicle.

The sheriff’s department said in the release that various law enforcement agencies are supporting Mariposa County to enhance security in evacuated areas.

