Three cars destroyed by 3 different trees

A West Sacramento family lost three cars to three different trees during last week's storm.

This past week's severe weather caused an inconvenience of almost everyone in the region.

However, for one family in West Sacramento, it was falling trees that seemed to be following their parked cars.

“We feel lucky that nobody got hurt,” George Penkov, cousin to the victims and the Karpekin family’s spokesman.

His uncle Peter Karpekin is feeling lucky, even though his three cars were all damaged by fallen trees in last Friday's storm.

“It was a pretty bad storm,” Penkov said.

The storm knocked over two trees in Peter’s neighbor’s yard, with both trees falling directly on top of Peter’s two minivans.

“Because those vehicles were blocked, we had to borrow the truck,” Penkov said.

The truck is Peter’s work car, and his son had to get to class at Sacramento City College. Instead of letting him borrow his only remaining car, he gave his son a ride to school and parked across the street in Land Park.

“When they went inside, that’s when the tree fell on top of the truck,” Penkov said.

While his son was in class, Peter was in the library waiting out the storm. It’s a decision that probably saved his life.

“It might be a sign, you know, having three trees fall down in the same storm at two different locations,” Penkov said. “Might be a sign you know, we should get a lottery ticket.”

The truck is completely totaled, but the mini vans are already back on the road. The Karpekin's are hopeful their insurance will cover the damage to the car from that 50-foot tree.

