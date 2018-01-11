Three juveniles wanted for allegedly attacking caregiver, stealing car

Placer County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help finding three juveniles wanted in connection to a felony assault.

According to deputies, the three boys attacked a caregiver in the early morning house.

The caregiver was left with a head injury, a severed finger and other injuries. The boys stole the caregiver's truck after the assault and they have not been seen since.

All three boys are from other counties in California.

The boys have been identified as Jeremiah Thyne, Nathan James Rust, and Julian Christian Mercado. Their ages are unknown.

Thyne is described as a Hispanic male, he is 5'6" tall and weighs around 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He has a tattoo of four dots on his elbow.

Rust is described as a Native American. He is 5'10" tall, weighs 175 pounds and have brown hair and brown eyes.

Mercado is described as a Hispanic male. He is 5'4" tall, weighs around 130 pounds and has brown hair and green eyes. He has several tattoos including Chinese writing on his neck, a teardrop on his face, four dots on his hand, and the name "Karrie" on his right inner arm.

All three boys have warrants for charges including mayhem, kidnapping to commit a robbery, robbery, and carjacking.

If you know where these boys are, call the Placer County Sheriff's Office non-emergency line at (530) 889-7800.

© 2018 KXTV-TV