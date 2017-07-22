Three shot while sitting in car in North Sacramento, police say

NOPD investigates a fatal shooting on Canal street.

Three people were taken to the hospital Friday night after they were shot while sitting in a car in North Sacramento, police said.

According to the Sacramento Police Department, the three victims, who have not been identified, were sitting in car in front of a home when suspects standing in the street fired at the vehicle. The suspects fled on foot.

Police have not identified the suspects in the shooting, and nobody has been arrested for the shooting.

There is no word on the condition of the three victims.

