Three suspects arrested in connection to Domino's Pizza armed robbery

Three suspects arrested in connection to armed robbery (Photo: Placer County Sheriff's Department)

Three men are behind bars in connection to the armed robbery of a Domino's Pizza in Granite Bay, according to the Placer County Sheriff's Office.

Lorenzo Rozier, 19, Joe Valdez, 18, and Trystan Eberhardt, 19, all from Granite Bay, were booked into the Auburn Main Jail shortly after Sunday night's robbery.

Police say, two masked men entered Domino's Pizza on Sierra Blvd. late in the night. One of the suspects held an employee at gunpoint and demanded money, according to the sheriff's office Facebook page.

The employee was forced to the back of the business and on to the ground. The suspects then met with a driver and fled the scene with money and the victim's phone.

After deploying resources to the area, the Placer County Sheriff's Office found the three suspects at Cavitt Junior High School, standing outside their vehicle. Police founds items related to the robbery next to the vehicle.

Bail is set at $1 million each.

© 2017 KXTV-TV