Three teens shot at south Sacramento movie theater

Three young teens were shot Friday night behind the United Artists movie theater in south Sacramento, police officials said.

According to the Sacramento Police Department, the three victims were in the back of the theater around 10:45 p.m. with a group of friends when they heard shots. One of the victims ran into the theater and told an officer working security of the shooting.

The three teens were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. There were no arrests.

If you have any information regarding the shooting, call the Sacramento Police Department at (916) 808-4500.

