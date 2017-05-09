Timeline: Disappearance of Aly Yeoman

The body that was found on Sunday afternoon in the Feather River near Live Oak has been confirmed by the the Sutter County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday as Aly Yeoman.

The sheriff's office says, at this point in time, it's undetermined if the body is connected to the Alycia 'Aly' Yeoman case.

The case for the missing 20-year-old Yuba College student began in late March when the Gridley-Biggs Police Department asked for the public's help in finding a woman who had gone missing for three days. Those three days has now turned into over a month.

Timeline of the case:

Thursday, March 30

Yeoman was last seen on Thursday March 30 leaving a friends home on Romero Street in Yuba City around 11 p.m.

Saturday, April 1

Yeoman's family reported her missing after them and friends knew something was wrong when she missed two days of work. She worked at a McDonalds and Starbucks in Gridley.

Sunday, April 2

The Gridley-Biggs Police Department started working with the Sutter County Sheriff's Office to locate Yeoman.

The cell phone carrier Sprint helped authorities trace her cell phone, using GPS, which led to an empty field behind a Yuba City Walmart on Sunday.

Monday, April 3

On this Monday night, both law enforcement agencies found her truck in the Live Oak area after searching for clues for a few days. Yeoman was not found with the truck.

Farmers in Live Oak contacted authorities about a truck that they said had been in their orchards since Friday morning. Live Oak is a town between Gridley, where she worked and lived, and Yuba City where she was last seen.

Although the missing truck didn't lead authorities to her whereabouts, they said from what they found with the truck that there were no indications of foul play.

On Monday a representative with the Sutter County Sheriff's Office discussed what they found.

"No indication of struggles or any indication that anybody was injured," said Lieutenant James Casner with Sutter County Sheriff's Office. "It appears the car got stuck. Someone was climbing out of it. There are footprints walking away from it."

Authorities said they would return on Tuesday morning to search the area again.

Thursday, April 6

With reports circulating, the Gridley-Biggs Police Department insisted that no ransom demands were made to Yeoman's mother.

Also on Thursday morning, the FBI along with the Sutter County Sheriff's Office searched the home where Yeoman was last seen. Authorities taped off the Yuba City home, located in the 1800 block of Romero Street, which was reportedly a friend of Yeoman.

The FBI offered a $5000 reward for any information leading to the missing 20-year-old.

During the afternoon, the Live Oak Recreation area along the Feather River was searched by deputies as well, but nothing was said to have been found.

Friday, April 7

A press conference held by authorities on Friday shared an emotional statement from Yeoman's family and gave updates on the case.

This was the family's first public statement and appearance since her disappearance. The parents, grandparents and extended family stood by police while addressing media.

A few statements from the press conference:

"We firmly believe in our hearts that Aly is alive and needs our help," said Chief Dean Price of Gridley-Biggs PD, on behalf of the family. "Please, please bring her home."

"Aly has never missed work in her two jobs," the family added in their statement." [This is] completely out of character."

"During our investigation, the family did receive several social media [messages], texts," said Chief Price. "The specifics [such as] ransom, I've heard kidnapped...I wouldn't share those leads or expose that, if that was the case."

Friday, April 28

Aly's father, Daniel Yeoman, sat down with ABC10's Frances Wang to publicly talk about his daughter for the first time - along with other members of the family.

At this point its been exactly one month since her disappearance and the family admitted it was difficult to talk about the situation.

"We just want Aly home," said Daniel Yeoman.

"She used to help me fertilized trees back here," reminisced David, "She helped prune too. She worked hard."

"We're basically trying to put the pieces together. Trying to get this puzzle solved," said David. "As each day goes on, it gets more concerning."

"At some point from that sort of emotional part [transitioned into] we gotta find her. Every night, we're brainstorming. We know she was at the house," said Darin, Aly's uncle. "Every night, we're going through that stuff...and every morning. And every afternoon."

Not only did the family speak, but the reward money increased to $50,000 through the original FBI reward, private donations and a GoFundMe account setup.

Sunday, April 30

On Sunday, A 'Hope Vigil' was held by family and friends in Gridley.

Everyone in attendance held candles and wore yellow ribbons to support the hopes of her safe return.

Family members of the missing 20-year-old began taking the microphone, talking one after another, addressing the community.

"We will find you. Stay strong, keep the faith, friends, neighbors please bring our baby girl home, that is all we want," Aly's aunt cried. "This did not happen out of thin air, someone knows something, come forward and bring this family back together. We are in pain".

A body was found in the Feather River near Live Oak and is currently being investigated by the Sutter County Sheriff's Office.

Monday, May 8

Until it is confirmed or denied if the body is connected to the missing person case, there's no new information.

Tuesday May 9

Sutter County Sheriff's Office confirms identity of the the body recovered from the Feather River is Aly Yeoman. Police say the death is still under investigation.

