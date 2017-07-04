Tipsy drivers can get a free tow from AAA this July Fourth

Alcohol-induced car fatalities make July Fourth, on average, the deadliest day of the year to be on the road, according to a 2016 analysis by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.
AAA Northern California is reminding drivers to be safe and drive drug- and alcohol-free this year by offering a free tow if they're too tipsy. Even if you are not a AAA member.
If you need a safe ride home, call 1-800-AAA-HELP.
AAA urges people who do plan to drink to designate a sober driver, call a ride service or stay with a friend.
The Sacramento area also offers a 'Be My DD' service that sends a designated driver to you for a safe ride home.
