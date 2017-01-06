Toddler injured when shot at inside car in Oakland

Police lights generic, file photo. (Photo: iStock, Getty Images)

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — A 1-year-old girl was injured after being shot while riding in a car in Oakland.

The East Bay Times reports that police say the girl was injured Thursday when someone shot at the vehicle she was in. The driver took the toddler to Highland Hospital and the child was soon transferred to Benioff Children's Hospital Oakland, where she was in stable condition.

At a news conference Thursday, the child's cousin said the incident was not connected to another fatal shooting in the area and that the family is asking for prayers.

The incident is under investigation.

