Tom Petty concert at Golden 1 Center postponed due to illness

NASHVILLE, TN - APRIL 25: Tom Petty of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers performs during their 40th Anniversary Tour at Bridgestone Arena on April 25, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Sacks & Co) (Photo: Rick Diamond, 2017 Getty Images)

The Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers concert scheduled for Friday night at the Golden 1 Center was postponed due to illness, the singer announced.

According to his Twitter account, the singer's recent bout with laryngitis has not improved, and the show will be rescheduled. Petty previously canceled his August 23 show at the Greek Theater in Berkeley for the same reason.

Unfortunately Tom’s laryngitis has not improved enough to perform tonight at @Golden1Center in Sacramento. The show has been postponed.(1/2) — Tom Petty (@tompetty) August 25, 2017

Luckily, those who bought tickets aren't totally out of luck. Tickets for tonight's canceled show will be honored at a soon-to-be announced rescheduled date.

We will announce a rescheduled date ASAP. Please hold on to your tickets, all tickets for tonight's show to be honored on the new date.(2/2) — Tom Petty (@tompetty) August 25, 2017

© 2017 KXTV-TV