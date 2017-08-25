KXTV
Tom Petty concert at Golden 1 Center postponed due to illness

Staff, ABC10 , KXTV 1:51 PM. PDT August 25, 2017

The Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers concert scheduled for Friday night at the Golden 1 Center was postponed due to illness, the singer announced.

According to his Twitter account, the singer's recent bout with laryngitis has not improved, and the show will be rescheduled. Petty previously canceled his August 23 show at the Greek Theater in Berkeley for the same reason.

Luckily, those who bought tickets aren't totally out of luck. Tickets for tonight's canceled show will be honored at a soon-to-be announced rescheduled date.

