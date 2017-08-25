Tom Petty concert rescheduled for Sep. 1 at Golden 1 Center

NASHVILLE, TN - APRIL 25: Tom Petty of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers performs during their 40th Anniversary Tour at Bridgestone Arena on April 25, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Sacks & Co) (Photo: Rick Diamond, 2017 Getty Images)

The Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers concert has been rescheduled at the Golden 1 Center, according to a press release.

The concert for Friday Aug. 25 has been postponed until Friday Sep. 1 due to the illness of Tom Petty, who is healing from laryngitis and bronchitis and was advised to take additional days off before performing.

All of the tickets originally purchased will be honored for the Sep. 1 show.

For more information on Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers 40th Anniversary Tour, go here.

As a result, the shows have been rescheduled as below. Hold on to your tickets. All tickets will be honored at the rescheduled dates. (3/4) pic.twitter.com/75og0kqxZL — Tom Petty (@tompetty) August 26, 2017

