Tom Petty concert rescheduled for Sep. 1 at Golden 1 Center

Staff , KXTV 9:14 PM. PDT August 25, 2017

The Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers concert has been rescheduled at the Golden 1 Center, according to a press release.

The concert for Friday Aug. 25 has been postponed until Friday Sep. 1 due to the illness of Tom Petty, who is healing from laryngitis and bronchitis and was advised to take additional days off before performing. 

All of the tickets originally purchased will be honored for the Sep. 1 show.

For more information on Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers 40th Anniversary Tour, go here.

