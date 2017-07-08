Top attractions to check out at the California State Fair

The California State Fair is known for it's star-studded concerts, food and attractions. However, there are only so many hours in a day! Here is a list of some of the top attractions at this year's fair.

The Grill: Every day fair attendess will be able to have attend cooking demos with Keith Breedlove.

Fireworks: Every Friday and Saturday there will be a fireworks show.

Weiner Dog Races: Get your weiners ready! The fair will see who is the fast weiner dog in California. The race is on July 15 at 1:00 p.m. Tickets are $10.

22nd Annual Multi-Cultural Gospel Celebration: The celebration will be on July 15 and will run from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Sale of Champions

