Tornado warning issued for Butte, Yuba counties

Staff, ABC10 , KXTV 2:46 PM. PST January 25, 2018

A tornado warning has been issued for Yuba and Butte counties, according to the National Weather Service Sacramento.

The warning is until 2:45 p.m.

Officials say to take shelter immediately if you're in its path.

