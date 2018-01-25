Tornado warning issued for Butte, Yuba counties

A tornado warning has been issued for Yuba and Butte counties, according to the National Weather Service Sacramento.

The warning is until 2:45 p.m.

Officials say to take shelter immediately if you're in its path.

#Tornado Warning has been issued for Butte, Yuba Counties until 2:45pm. Take shelter immediately if in its path! #NorCal #cawx pic.twitter.com/l0aBup3mCN — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) January 25, 2018

Stay with ABC10 for more information.

© 2018 KXTV-TV