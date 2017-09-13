KXTV
Funnel cloud spotted over Lake Tahoe

Staff , KXTV 5:10 PM. PDT September 13, 2017

A funnel cloud was spotted over Lake Tahoe afternoon as the National Weather Service issued a Tornado Warning.

The Tornado Warning was in effect until 4:45 p.m. Wednesday but has since expired. 

