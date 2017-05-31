Tour a fire station in June

Black Firefighter helmet of the Toledo Fire Department, OH (Photo: csfotoimages, Chris L SMith - csfotoimages)

The movie Backdraft, came out in 1991, was a little dramatic about the firefighters life.

Not that they don’t run into raging fires, but in reality, firefighters mostly respond to 911 calls for medical emergencies.

In June, you’ll be able to get an inside look at Sacramento area firehouses with upcoming tours at the following stations:

June 3rd Station #4, 3145 Grenada Way

June 10th Station #5, 731 Broadway

June 17th Station #6, 3301 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd

June 24th Station #11, 785 Florin Rd.

According to firefighter Eric Chase of Station #5, most of the questions they get asked on the tour is, “where’s the fire pole and how come you guys have so many refrigerators?" The answer is, “the fire pole is over there and we have five refrigerators because we like to eat.”

I slid down the fire pole myself so there’s another item I can cross off my bucket list. And, at least at station #5, there’s no Dalmation.

