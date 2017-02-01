Police search home of woman charged in Tower Bridge standoff as neighbors speak out

FROM PKG

West Sacramento Police are still investigating an incident involving 58-year-old Karen Jean Jeffery, who locked herself in her car Tuesday and said she had a bomb while parked on Tower Bridge.

Police said the item was not a bomb but they have deemed the materials as suspicious and are still investigating to see if they were indeed explosive.

After the incident, several agencies including ATF, Department of Homeland Security, the FBI and West Sacramento PD Bomb Squad, searched Jeffery's South Sacramento home.

"I just thought if she would flip out and run into neighbors but I didn't think she would have any bombs," Jeffrey's neighbor Tom Costa told ABC 10.

Many of the neighbors watched the robots circle the home. Neighbor Shawn Barela said he has called the police on Jeffrey before.

"We have had issues in the past with her but not to the extent as yesterday, we didn't think anything like that would happen," Barela said.

He said she would take pictures of his children, scream at people, follow neighbors in her car and would peer in other homes, Barela called it "odd behavior."

Sacramento Police confirmed they had visited Jeffrey's home nine times on disturbance calls, twice last year and Tuesday morning, right before the bridge incident. Most were calls by neighbors but Tuesday's call was by the City Works Department. After they shut her water off, they called Sacramento PD because Jeffrey got aggressive with them.

Sac PD said Jeffery appeared to have mental health issues but she had no mental health holds. Her neighbors said they believe Jeffery was paranoid.

"I thought it was mental illness, she would always think that people were watching her so she would watch people, it was disturbing," Barela added.

West Sacramento Police officials said Jeffery is booked on felony terrorist threats and a misdemeanor, which can change if the suspicious items found in her car are deemed explosives. Officials from the department told ABC 10 that Jeffery has communicated very little and they still do not know what the motive is.

ABC10 asked Jeffery for an interview and she declined our request.

Copyright 2017 KXTV