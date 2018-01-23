Toys R Us plans to close up to 182 stores, 27 in California

A general view of the exterior of a branch of the toy staore Toys R Us on September 19, 2017 in Luton, England. (Photo: Leon Neal/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images)

Toyrs R Us filed court documents Tuesday outlining plans to close up to 182 stores as part of its bankruptcy reorganization plans. 27 stores named in the court documents are in California, including ones in Yuba City, Folsom, Fairfield, and Stockton.

Not all of the closings are definite, some may be avoided if able to negotiate more favorable lease terms. However, most of the stores listed in the court documents are expected to close as the retailer tries to reinvent itself.

The stores that may close in California include:

Yuba City - 200 A Onstott Rd.

Folsom - 2785 E. Bidwell St.

Pinole - 1330 Fitzgerald

Pittsburg - 4505 Century Blvd.

San Rafael - 600 Francisco Blvd.

Brentwood - 5461 Lone Tree Way

Fairfield - 1400 Gateway Blvd.

Emeryville - 3938 Horton

E. San Jose - 2179 Monterey Hwy

San Jose /Almada - 865 Blossom Hill Road

Fresno - 3520 W. Shaw Ave.

Union City - 31250 Court House Drive

Stockton - 20640 Trinity Pkwy.

Going-out-of-business sales are scheduled to begin in February and be completed in April.

To see the complete list of stores named in the possible closures, check out the documents below.

Toys R Us Stores Closing List by Harvey Ward on Scribd

© 2018 KXTV-TV