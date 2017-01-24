Tracy firefighting community stunned after sudden loss of one of their own

He was a Tracy firefighter 17 years.

He was a husband and father of four young children.

Captain Daniel Havicus, a graduate of Tracy High and San Joaquin Delta's Fire Academy, suddenly lost his life on Jan. 18.

It was an unexpected, undisclosed illness, according to the Tracy Fire Department.

“It was like working with a consummate professional and one of your best friends. He knew when to be a great boss and a great leader but also knew when you just needed a friend and he was always there for you," said Tracy firefighter Joel Fell, who knew Havicus for 10 years at Station 97.

Asked how one word described Havicus, firefighter Ruben Cortinas said, "passion."

"For the job, for his family, for us, at moment’s notice he'd give you the shirt off his back," said Cortinas.

“Anytime there was a call, it didn’t matter what the call was, it was run to the fire engine, get dressed and let’s go," said firefighter Tim Rivas, who knew Havicus for three years and said the captain was a mentor.

On Tracy's 11th Street around 1 p.m., a police procession made its way from Stanford University where the captain was treated for his illness.

It wound its way past the fire station headquarters and Station 97 where Havicus worked. Firefighters stood at attention under a giant American flag dressed in their best at full salute.

Liz McClellan was among the many to line city sidewalks to take it all in.

“He was a close friend of my son, my son is also a firefighter here in Tracy and he’s just a great guy," said McClellan.

There is no question how much the firefighter nicknamed "Havey" will be missed.

“He loved the community, he loved where he worked, he loved the people he worked with, and he wanted everyone to be better," firefighter Tim Rivas added.

The captain is survived by his wife Courtney, children Karlie, Jonathan "JJ", Sage and Paisley.

A memorial service is scheduled for Thursday at the Gallo Center for the Arts a 1000 I Street in Modesto.

The Havicus Memorial Fund has been set up by firefighters to assist the family.

Donations can be made by clicking here.

