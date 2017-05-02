Tracy meat company closing, laying off 55 workers

(Photo: Employment Development Department)

A meat company in Tracy is scheduled to start laying off workers next month.

According to documents filed April 17 with the state's Employment Development Department, Meadowbrook Meat Company plans to lay off 55 workers and close up shop at their location on the 26000 block of Corporate Court in Tracy.

The food service distributor is owned by McLane Company, a unit of Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway.

Meadowbrook plans to start laying off workers June 24, lasting through Oct. 1.

Neither John Wilhite, a distribution manager for the company, nor a McLane spokesperson could be reached for comment.

