Tragic ski patrol tech death at Squaw Valley isn't the first

Tragedy hit Squaw Valley Tuesday morning after a technician was killed during a routine avalanche control patrol, according to officials.

A spokesperson for the ski resort confirmed 42-year-old Joe Zuiches, died in an accident that is believed to have been caused by the detonation of an explosive device.

But it's not the first time the ski resort has experienced this type of horrific accident.

On March 3, 2009. ski patroller Andrew Entin, 41, died after being caught in an avalanche. The 16-year veteran ski patroller suffered fractured bones and internal injuries before dying at Renown Medical Center in Reno. The avalanche was caused by an explosive device, according to a Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) report.

OSHA records don't show any other accident fatalities in Squaw Valley dating from January 2008 to January 2017, but does list a couple of injury accidents during that time period.

In January of 2009, a youth ski instructor was injured after jumping off a moving chair lift to help a child who was slipping off. The employee was hospitalized with fractures. According to the OSHA report, a worker responsible for stopping the lift in the event of emergencies wasn't looking as the incident occurred.

Squaw Valley was penalized for the incident.

In August 2009, a painter fell off a roof and hit a rocky surface without fall protection. He was hospitalized but the report didn't specify any injuries. The ski resort was also fined for this accident.

OSHA records also list three other documented incidents with no description.

