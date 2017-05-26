Poster for the movie "Wonder." (Photo: Courtesy: Lionsgate Films)

Who needs a good cry?

Because after watching the debut trailer for "Wonder," you're going to have one.

Released Friday, "Wonder" is a story about August, a young boy with a facial deformity attending elementary school for the first time. The movie is based off the bestselling book, written by R. J. Palacio.

The Lionsgate film stars Oscar winner Julia Roberts, Owen Wilson, and Jacob Tremblay. The film hits theaters Nov. 17, 2017.

Watch the trailer below, but make sure you have some tissues first.

