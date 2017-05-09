Trailer released for Guardians of the Galaxy ride at Disneyland

In this handout illustration provided by Disneyland Resort -- Guardians of the Galaxy - Mission: BREAKOUT! -- Debuting in summer 2017 (Illustration by Disneyland Resort via Getty Images) (Photo: Illustration by Disneyland Resort via Getty Images, ©2016 Disney Enterprises, Inc./MARVELAll Rights Reserved. For editorial news use only.)

Millions of people just experienced Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 in theaters.

Now, Disneyland Resort is giving us a peak at Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT!

Last summer, Marvel Studio's Kevin Feige announced at that the Tower of Terror was being changed to a "Guardians of the Galaxy" theme. The redone ride will retain the elevator-drop that is a key part of Tower of Terror when it opens this month.

On Monday, May 8th, Disneyland Resort tweeted several videos of what riders can experience. The videos show Rocket hijacking a Disney commercial to alert viewers the Guardians are in trouble.

Discov[GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY]r the M[ARE]gic of Di[TRAPPED]eyland this s[HELP US BREAK OUT]mmer! pic.twitter.com/givZPLOY8w — Disneyland Resort (@Disneyland) May 8, 2017

The ride features six different experiences to choose from, all scored courtesy of Star-Lord’s "Awesome Mix Tape" songs, including:

“Hit Me With Your Best Shot” by Pat Benatar (1980)

“Give Up The Funk” by Parliament (1975)

“Born To Be Wild” by Steppenwolf (1968)

“I Want You Back” by The Jackson 5 (1969)

“Free Ride” by The Edgar Winter Group (1973)

“Burning Love” by Elvis Presley (1972)

While waiting in line for the ride, guests will be able to view over 2,200 props from movies, comics, and TV shows that’ll be on display in the Collector’s fortress.

Mission: Breakout! on Saturday May 27, 2017. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 is currently in theaters.

