Travis AFB airmen deliver Army search and rescue helicopters to Puerto Rico

On Wednesday, a C-5 Galaxy crew from the 22nd Airlift Squadron out of Travis Air Force Base delivered four HH-60 Pave Hawk from the 101st Airborne Division to Puerto Rico. ABC10's Michael Anthony Adams was embedded with the crew as they flew to Fort Campbell, Kentucky, to load and ultimately deliver the helicopters to Ceiba, Puerto Rico, to assist in search and rescue missions in the wake of Hurricane Maria.
