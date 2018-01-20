Travis Air Force Base announces closures during Government Shutdown

(Photo: McCown, Kellie)

The government shut down Saturday, leaving many people wondering how that would affect their every day life.

Travis Air Force Base took to social media to announce how the shutdown would affect their activities.

According to a Facebook post, the following will be closed during the shutdown:

The Mitchell Memorial Library

Base Education Services Including formal/base training and voluntary education

The Airman and Family Readiness Center All classes canceled Emergency assistance will still be available



While those centers and services will be closed on base, plenty others will remain open, including:

The Teen Zone

Child Development and Youth Centers

The Dining Facility Currently operating out of the Delta Breeze Club while the Sierra Inn is being upgraded.

Knucklebusters Cafe

The Westwind Inn

The Travis Fitness Center

Welfare and Recreation Facilities Including Cypress Lakes Golf Course, Travis Bowl, Arts & Crafts Center, Auto Hobby Shop, Base Theater, Outdoor Rec, Aero Club, and Marina.

The Base Exchange

The Commissary will remain open until January 24.

For more information, please visit the Travis Air Force Base Facebook page.

