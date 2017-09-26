Hurricane Maria left devastation in its wake after hitting Puerto Rico wih numerous military units and rescue crews being sent to assist in relief efforts, including crews from Travis Air Force Base.

ABC10's Michael Anthony Adams has been with Travis Air Force Base crews for the past few days as they carry out missions to the island. He's following the preparation and aid for relief efforts up close and personal.

Though Michael is flying back and forth between the island and the U.S., on Tuesday, he was in Fort Campbell, Kentucky with the United States Army's 101st Airborne Division.

Those crews were loading up the last of the HH60 Blackhawks that will be taken down on the west side of Puerto Rico to assist in relief. There were four of those Blackhawks loaded on the C-5 and they will be dropped off earlier Wednesday morning in Puerto Rico, along with members of the Airborne division.

