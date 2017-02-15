Travis Air Force Base prepping for FEMA

A plane went down at Travis Air Force Base Sunday, May 4. (Photo: Aaron Dennis)

Travis Air Force Base is preparing for a potential Oroville emergency spillway failure.

Up to 59 trucks and 30 workers from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) started arriving on the base Wednesday in response to another possible evacuation, according to a Travis AFB statement.

The base is being used to provide any necessary equipment and supplies in case of a spillway failure.

"We are supporting FEMA as they preposition emergency supplies here in response to Governor Jerry Brown's request for assistance," said Col. Lance Clark, 60th Mission Support Group commander. "We stand ready to support FEMA and our California communities."

In 2005, Travis AFB sent two aircrafts to deliver FEMA trucks in response to Hurricane Katrina.

Most FEMA workers are expected to be on location by Thursday, Feb. 16.

Copyright 2017 KXTV