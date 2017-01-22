Tree uprooted near Rio Linda, CA home

High wind storms across California's Central Valley brought down trees and power lines early Sunday morning.

A massive tree uprooted near Alyssa Chao's Rio Linda home.



"Well we were just falling on our knees and thanking God that it didn't hit our room," Chao said.

The tree took out power in the area, damaged a fence, and water lines to the family's home. Chao said she't thankful her family is OK.



Scott Cedidla lives across the street and had a tree fall in his yard during last weeks storms. He cut down a leaning tree early this week ahead of Sunday's storm.



He was out Sunday cleaning up his property ahead of the next storm.











