A "Mobile Fresh Pop Up" draws a long line at a church parking lot in Lodi. Second Harvest Food Bank headquartered in Manteca came up with the unique idea to bring fresh fruit and vegetables to the needy on short notice.

In between jobs, Erin Keener has found it difficult to put food on the table for her two young boys.

"But we needed to be here because I'm not making any money right now. So this helps out tremendously," said Keener.

Thanks to social media, Keener learned of a unique way of feeding her close to her Lodi neighborhood. It's called Mobile Fresh Pop-up.

It's a truck filled with food to giveaway to anyone who needs it thanks to the Second Harvest Food Bank in Manteca.

"And it's sort of a shorter notice event. And we literally show up, open the doors and serve people for two hours," said Jessica Vaughan, Community Development Director with Second Harvest.

The food bank developed the concept of showing up in a community as not a regularly scheduled event, but as a way to fill in need different locations. On Monday, they showed up at a church parking lot with Lodi H & R Block office employees volunteering their time for the two hour giveaway.

Second Harvest started their pop-up idea at the end of last year.

They have done about seven locations so far with more planned with fresh fruits and vegetables as the main draw.

"Mainly fruits and vegetables because the feedback we receive is that it is hard for people to put those items on their tables, cost of produce has gone up," added Vaughan. "And when you're looking with a limit budget what you can purchase at a grocery store, it is a little less expensive to purchase like the canned items or those types of things, so we kind of wanted to fill that void."

Second Harvest says other cities are now interested in replicating their idea. The next Fresh Mobile Pop-up is targeted for Tracy sometime next month.

